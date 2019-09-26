Sioux Falls Police Searching for Home Robbery Suspect

An eastside Sioux Falls resident was the victim of a home robbery on Tuesday.

KSFY TV is reporting the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon, (September 24) around 12:45 in the area of Belmont Street and Melanie Lane.

Sam Clemens, Public Information Officer, with the Sioux Falls Police Department told KSFY, the suspect walked into the victims home that afternoon, pointed a gun at the victim and demanded money.

According to the report, the victim handed over a misdemeanor amount of cash, less than $1,000, and the suspect immediately left the scene of the crime.

KSFY reports the suspect is a black male, around 5'7" tall, and appears to be in his early 20's.

The robbery is still under investigation.

Should you have further information that is able to aid police in their search, you're asked to please call Sioux Empire Crime Stoppers at 367-7007.

Source: KSFY TV