Sioux Falls Police Searching for Attempted Kidnapping Suspect

Police are trying to locate a man responsible for an attempted kidnapping in eastern Sioux Falls early Sunday night.

Dakota News Now is reporting that a man driving a black BMW around 6 PM, Sunday (August 23) near the intersection of 9th Street and Cliff Avenue allegedly tried kidnapping a Sioux Falls woman out for a walk.

Sioux Falls Public Information Officer, Sam Clemens told Dakota News Now, the suspect pulled up alongside the woman in his car and yelled something at her. The woman ignored him and kept walking. That's when the man stopped his car, got out of the vehicle, and grabbed the woman. The suspect tried to pull her inside the car, in the process, the victim was able to call someone on her phone after the person on the line said "hello" the man let go of the woman, returned to his car and drove off.

The victim was not harmed during the altercation.

According to Dakota News Now, the kidnapping suspect is described as around 30 years old and is about 5'5 tall.

If you have any further information that can help authorities in their search for the suspect, you're asked to please contact Crime Stoppers of the Sioux Empire at 605-367-7007.

Source: Dakota News Now