Sioux Falls Police Say Panhandling Is Not Illegal

Sioux Falls police have received several complaints about panhandlers asking for money at interstate exits and on sidewalks.

Whether you are asked for money in your car or if you are approached while walking on the sidewalk, police say panhandling is legal in Sioux Falls.

If panhandler becomes aggressive or they back up traffic, then the police can get involved.

Sgt. Travis Olsen told Dakota News Now, “There's nothing illegal about standing somewhere with a sign. It’s not so much that they're out there with a sign, trying to get items from motorists, it's that they're collecting it from motorists in traffic, is where the problem is,” said Sgt. Travis Olsen.

Police say if you want to give someone money, pull over to the side of the road.

