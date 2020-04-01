Sioux Falls Police Respond To ‘Tiger King’ Mayhem

Have you been watching the Netflix show, 'Tiger King'? They sum up the show as 'A zoo owner spirals out of control amid a cast of eccentric characters in this true murder-for-hire story from the underworld of big cat breeding.'

And with the popularity of the TV show, there apparently has been a spike in interest across the U.S. to own Tigers and other exotic animals. At least enough so that the Sioux Falls Police Department posted the meme below on their Facebook page. Our SFPD does have a keen sense of humor! :-)

Oh...and by the way...‘Tiger King’ star Carole Baskin says she did not put her husband in a meat grinder. FYI.

Sioux Falls Police Dept Facebook

