Sioux Falls Police Recover Stolen Truck And Gun; Meth

A stolen truck and gun along with some meth landed three people in jail on Monday.

Dakota News Now reports that Sioux Falls Police detectives spotted a 2014 Ram 1500 around three o'clock on Monday afternoon. The detectives followed the truck to the parking lot of Advance Auto Parts on Minnesota Avenue. Two men exited the truck and went into the store. Detectives approached a woman who remained in the truck and discovered she was wanted for a parole violation.

The detectives arrested the woman, 24-year-old Carly Makay Bruhn, and cuffed the two men who went inside the store. Police found a handgun with a filed-off serial number on 34-year-old Mark James Olson.

The other man, 31-year-old Tyler James Olson is being charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, possession of a stolen vehicle.

A search by police netted 32 grams of meth divided up into nine baggies. Police are charging the trio with possession of a controlled substance.

Bruhn is facing additional charges of resisting arrest, false impersonation, parole hold, and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

Mark James Olson is facing a laundry list of charges including distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, possession of a firearm by a former drug offender, committing a felony with a firearm, parole hold, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police say the truck was stolen from a repair shop on the east side a few weeks ago. They don't know if these three suspects had anything to do with the truck's actual theft. An ongoing investigation will determine whether or not these suspects are in some way connected to a couple of men who were arrested recently for burglary and stealing multiple vehicles.