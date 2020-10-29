Sioux Falls Police Project Blue Light Coming in November

The Sioux Falls Police Department invites you to the 11th annual Project Blue Light Memorial event to honor South Dakota's fallen officers.

The memorial is scheduled for November 4, 2020, adjacent to the food court at the Empire Mall. The event organizers strongly encourage the use of face masks.

According to the Project Blue Light Facebook page, "This event not only brings awareness to our fallen heroes, but it also gives us and the community a chance to let their families know we haven’t forgotten about them or their loved one’s sacrifices."

While Project Blue Light is a nationwide recognition of fallen law enforcement, this event at the Empire Mall will focus on South Dakota officers. The names of all South Dakota's fallen officers, dating back to 1884, will be read. Special music and comments from notable community leaders will be part of the event.

Event coordinators encourage the community to leave out blue lights and string blue lights on a Christmas tree to honor fallen officers.