With the first significant snow/ice event of the fall season in the area, the Sioux Falls Police Department posted a little humor on Facebook to remind us to be safe. The SFPD wrote:

"There are a few of us that paid enough attention in physics class to know how to use this equation below. Let me sum it up to you:

Today roads are going to get icy and snow-covered.

This means it will take you longer to stop.

Slow down and give yourself more distance between vehicles.

Don't crash!

Don't get a ticket!

PS. If you have a four-wheel drive, that has nothing to do in regard to stopping distance on both dry or slippery roads! Don't be that guy or that gal! #drivesafe"

Sioux Falls Police Dept. Facebook

Some of the Facebook comments on the post include:

-Dell Hoier: If you have an SUV or large vehicle, you are just a larger vehicle out of control.

-Chris Parsley: I always thought the difference between 4 wheel drive and 2 wheel drive is the length of chain needed to pull the vehicle out of the ditch.

-Patrick McGeough: Science: We are not on it.

-Kyle Black: These people don’t understand how ballot-counting works think they can do the math for braking?

-Dawn JDC: You lost me at physics.

To be honest, I don't recall a lot from high school physics. But I do appreciate the reminder...and the laugh. :-)

The Sioux Falls National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for this area until 9 pm. Here is the forecast for what we can expect:

Today: Snow, mainly before 5 pm. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 31. North wind 10 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of around 5 inches.

Tonight: A chance of snow, mainly before 7 pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 19. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Veterans Day: Sunny, with a high near 38. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A slight chance of snow before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 12. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 37.