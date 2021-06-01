Sioux Falls Police Officer Nearly Struck by Woman in Car

Make a quick mental note to yourself it is never a good idea to try and hit a police officer with your car. Unless, of course, you want to go to jail. A Sioux Falls woman attempting to do a drug deal learned that lesson the hard way late last week.

Dakota News Now is reporting the incident began around 11:30 AM on Friday (May 28) at a storage facility on East 41st Street.

Employees at the facility witnessed a man believed to be involved in a drug deal and contacted police.

Get our free mobile app

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found the suspect and began to question him. Police soon discovered the suspect in question had outstanding warrants. While in the process of attempting to arrest him, the suspect began to argue with officers, hopped into his truck, and left the scene.

Also at the scene at the same time was a woman in a white car believed to be connected to the drug activity happening. Dakota News Now reports, once officers attempted to question her, she tried to hit a police officer with her car. The officer was able to jump out of the way to avoid being struck by the vehicle.

As the female suspect sped away, a group of police officers began to pursue her car through east-central Sioux Falls and eventually into the downtown area. The vehicle pursuit came to a conclusion after the female suspect's car struck a parking meter at 11th Street and Dakota Avenue.

According to Dakota News Now, after the crash, the woman then took off on foot but was apprehended by authorities a few minutes later.

The female suspect, Tabetha Sue Morris of Sioux Falls, had methamphetamine and marijuana in her possession at the time of her arrest. She was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement, Aggravated Eluding, Hit and Run, Possession of Controlled Substances, and Possession of Marijuana.

Police continue to search for the male suspect involved, who fled the scene in a truck.

Friday's incident remains under investigation.

Source: Dakota News Now