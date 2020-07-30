Sioux Falls Police Officer Bit on Hand during Assault Call

I don't care what anybody says being a police officer is a tough job. That argument can be made pretty much any day of the week, but it's especially true right now, given the climate of the country with all the social injustice rioting and police persecution happening at the moment.

A great example of how thankless a job being a cop is most days was on full display earlier this week when a Sioux Falls police officer was a bit on the hand by the person he was arrested during an assault call.

Dakota News Now is reporting that a Sioux Falls woman is now looking at several different charges after she attacked a police officer while being arrested early Wednesday morning (July 29).

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens told Dakota News Now, the suspect in the case, 29-year-old Regina Younis refused to leave an apartment on South Rock Creek Drive around 2:30 AM Wednesday. Officers were called to the scene after Younis attacked the resident of the apartment with a metal object after he asked her to vacate.

In the process of taking the suspect into custody, Younis bit one of the arresting officers on the hand. According to the report, neither the victim or the officer received serious injuries as a result of the incident.

Younis is now facing aggravated assault, simple assault on a law enforcement officer, and failure to vacate charges.

Source: Dakota News Now