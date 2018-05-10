Both Missing Sioux Falls Teens Found

UPDATE : Police say a second 13-year-old boy reported missing earlier this week has been found. The Sioux Falls Police Department tweeted Thursday around 2:25 p.m. that Herson Skyberg had been located," according to KSFY-TV

UPDATE : KSFY-TV is reporting that "Police say one 13-year-old boy reported missing earlier this week has been found, but another is still missing. The Sioux Falls Police Department tweeted that Zackary Vahlsing has been located, but 13-year-old Herson Skyberg is still missing."

If you have information, the Sioux Falls Police Department ask that you contact them at 605-367-7000.

The two missing 13 year old boys are Zackary Vahlsing and Herson Skyberg. They were last seen Tuesday night around 9:00 PM at the Kuehn Skate Park on the east side of Sioux Falls by Roosevelt High School.

Zackary Vahlsing has the black hoody and Herson Skyberg was wearing a black shirt. If you have any information on the location of these two young boys please call the Sioux Falls Police Department at 605-367-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 877-367-7007.

