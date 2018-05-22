Sioux Falls Police: Missing Boys Found, Along with Stolen Car

UPDATE : According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, Trevor Alford and Adreeyan Bennett-Pelaez have been found, along with a stolen vehicle. No additional details available at this time.

Sioux Falls Police are asking for your help finding two missing boys. Trevor Alford and Adreeyan Bennett-Pelaez were reported missing Monday night.

Adreeyan Bennett-Pelaez is described as a Hispanic male, 11 years old, standing 4 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 60 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

Trevor Alford is described as a 12 year old white male, 5 feet tall, weighing about 90 pounds with dark hair down to his eyebrows, and brown eyes.

Trevor Alford was last seen with Adreeyan Bennett-Pelaez near the Washington Pavillion in Sioux Falls.

Please call 911 if you see Trevor or Adreeyan. Or Sioux Falls Crime Stoppers to report a crime of any information you may have at 605-367-7007 or 877-367-7007

