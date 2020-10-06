Sioux Falls Police: Multiple Charges For Two Burglary Suspects

It was a wild night for Sioux Falls police officers and a police service dog.

It started around 1:45 a.m Tuesday when Sioux Falls police officers were on a routine patrol near Kiwanis Avenue and 31st Street. The officers noticed a car parked on a driveaway of a home with its dome light on and two men going through cars parked in a garage.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said one of the officers knew the homeowners, but he did not recognize the men in the garage.

Clemens said when officers stopped their car and identified themselves as police, the two men ran away. One suspect, 19-year-old Alex Maombi of Sioux Falls was quickly found and arrested.

Dakota News Now reports that a K9 officer was called in to help find the other suspect who was found hiding in a nearby shed. When the suspect fled from the shed a service dog gave chase. The suspect punched the service dog before climbing a six-foot fence. While police were grabbing the suspect's legs to pull him off the fence, the suspect kicked two of the officers.

Police were able to pull 22-year-old Isaac Darsaw, of Sioux Falls, off the fence and place him under arrest.

Darsaw is being charged with first-degree burglary, resisting arrest, fleeing police, two counts of simple assault on law enforcement, and a police service dog. Maombi is charged with burglary, resisting arrest, and fleeing police.

Clemens said additional charges are likely.