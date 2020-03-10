Sioux Falls Police Investigating Duplex Fire As Arson

One person was hurt in a fire early Tuesday morning and Sioux Falls police say it was caused by arson.

Police say they are looking for a female suspect.

According to Dakota News Now, crews arrived at a duplex near Spring Ave and 13th St to find several people hanging from second-floor windows.

Dakota News Now reports the fire was located in the stairwell, which left people trapped upstairs. Crews quickly put the fire out.

A person was injured in a fall and taken to a Sioux Falls hospital.

Police say the suspect has an argument with occupants of the home and later started the fire.

No arrests have been made, but police have names of suspects.

