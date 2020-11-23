Sioux Falls Police Investigating Another Shooting

One person is in the hospital this afternoon after being shot on the east side of Sioux Falls.

Police say the shooting occurred in a residential neighborhood around 6th Street and St. Paul Avenue at about 12:25 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

Dakota News Now is reporting that a victim is a 30-year-old man. Police say the man was shot in the abdomen and was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say they have a suspect in mind but have not yet made an arrest.

Police have not released any other details on this developing story.