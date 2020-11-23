Sioux Falls Police Investigating Another Shooting

Results Radio File

One person is in the hospital this afternoon after being shot on the east side of Sioux Falls.

Police say the shooting occurred in a residential neighborhood around 6th Street and St. Paul Avenue at about 12:25 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

Dakota News Now is reporting that a victim is a 30-year-old man. Police say the man was shot in the abdomen and was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say they have a suspect in mind but have not yet made an arrest.

Police have not released any other details on this developing story.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Filed Under: Crime, Sioux Falls
Categories: Articles, News, Newsletter KSOO
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top