Sioux Falls Police Investigate Another ‘Shots Fired’ Call

Sioux Falls police were busy again investigating a report of 'several shots fired' in the southwest part of the city.

Police say the shots were fired early Friday morning near the intersection of 41st Street and Marion Road.

Sioux Falls Police spokesperson Sam Clemens tells Dakota News Now that there aren't many details to go on as the investigation is just beginning. Clemens did confirm some shell casings were found at the scene, but there have been no reports of injuries.

Police are looking into a residential area behind U.S. Bank on 41st Street. A resident of a nearby apartment complex told Dakota News Now that they heard several gunshots around 9:10 a.m.

Last week, police responded to a couple of shots fired calls, one near Phillips Ave and 29th Street and the other at the Walmart parking lot on Louise Ave. So far, police have made no arrests in either of those cases.

If you have any information about this shooting, police ask that you contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 605-367-7007 or online.