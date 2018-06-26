Sioux Falls Police Help to Teach Teens Law Enforcement

To protect and serve, and to play host to an explorer program for teens hoping to become police officers. That could have been the motto for the Sioux Falls Police Department on Saturday.

KSFY TV is reporting the Sioux Falls PD teamed up with the Boys Scouts of America on Saturday, (June 23) to host a competition that gave young men and women a little hands-on experience on what it feels like to be a cop.

Saturday's law enforcement education session included participants ranging in age from 14 to 21. KSFY says these young teens and adults focused on scenarios including high risk traffic stops, active shooters, traffic collisions, and crime scene investigations.

Sioux Falls Police Officer Shaun Drummond told KSFY TV , “If they choose not to be in law enforcement, that’s totally fine as well, and we will provide them with hopefully tools to help them just to succeed in life while they’re in our program, if they continue to go in law enforcement, then great, they have a pretty good basic knowledge of how things work."

Saturday's explorer competition was comprised of members from police departments in Sioux Falls, Watertown, Aberdeen, Sturgis, and the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office.

Source: KSFY TV

See Also: