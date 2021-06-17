It is no secret to anyone in South Dakota that our state is currently in a serious drought situation. The latest Drought Monitor map of South Dakota is showing large swaths of the state already in moderate to severe drought. And it's only mid-June!

The Drought Monitor exists through a collaborative effort between the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The impacts on South Dakota, its people, and the economy, can be devastating.

Get our free mobile app

Here in Sioux Falls, Minnehaha, and Lincoln Counties, we are in a severe drought situation. Fire danger is extreme and the Sioux Falls Police Department has voiced that concern on their Facebook page today, Thursday, June 17, 2021.

To our north, according to Dakota News Now, Brookings county has already put a fire ban in place, as have other South Dakota counties.

A burn ban means, a fire danger emergency is declared and all open burning without a permit is prohibited."- -Dakota News Now

For all of us, the combination of dry conditions, wind, and carelessness, could lead to disaster. So whether you're camping, having a fire pit, grilling (especially with charcoal), or even considering some July 4th fireworks, the need to be extremely cautious is here and now.

The Drought Monitor has some eye-opening information on drought impact which you can see here:

For more information on the South Dakota drought situation, see Drought Monitor online, and to know more about the burn ban in Brookings county, see Dakota News Now.

Sources: Sioux Falls Police Department Facebook page, Dakota News Now, and Drought Monitor.