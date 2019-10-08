Sioux Falls Police Comment on Officer-Involved Shooting

Sioux Falls police gave out very few details on Monday regarding the officer-involved shooting that happened in the northern part of the city on Sunday night (October 6) around 10:35.

Sioux Falls Police Department Chief Matt Burns told KSFY, the suspect did threaten officers with a handgun during their pursuit, which prompted an officer to open fire.

According to the report, officers responded to an assault call involving a firearm in northern Sioux Falls around 9:30 on Sunday night. The suspect displayed a handgun at the residence, and in turn, the people living there called authorities.

KSFY reports that police caught up with the suspect in question about an hour later at a nearby residence. Officers confronted the suspect, and he began to run. During the pursuit, the suspect threatened police with a gun, and the suspect was shot. He was immediately taken into custody and then transported to a Sioux Falls hospital for treatment.

The suspect remains hospitalized, and his immediate condition is not known at this time.

KSFY reports the suspects identity has not been released right now, due to the fact that charges have yet to be officially filed in the case.

The two officers involved in Sunday night's shooting are on administrative leave, as the South Dakota DCI conducts their investigation into the matter.

Chief Burns told KSFY, a DCI investigation is standard policy in any officer-involved shooting.

Burns offered his support to the officers involved saying, "It does take a lot of courage to pursue an armed suspect in a felony investigation. And that's what our officers displayed Sunday night. I'm very confident in their actions."

More details on Sunday night's shooting as they become available.

Source: KSFY TV