The investigation surrounding the arrest of a Sioux Falls man that was captured on a video that went viral last week has concluded.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer, Sam Clemens told KSFY, the results of the investigation will not be released to the public, due that the case pertains to a personnel matter within the department. However, Clemens did tell KSFY the arresting officer involved in the incident is still employed.

KSFY is reporting the incident took place on Friday, (August 9) when 35-year-old Mark Allen Burgess began to yell obscenities at Sioux Falls police officers while they were in the process of investigating a traffic accident along 41st street.

According to KSFY, while officers attempted to obtain Burgess during the incident, he tried to run away and was ultimately arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, obstruction of justice and resisting arrest.

The entire incident was captured on video by another man at the scene and uploaded to YouTube.

Source: KSFY TV