A K9 officer helped Sioux Falls police apprehend a transient man Thursday who stole a car from northwest Iowa.

KSFY TV is reporting 32-year-old Kyle Obermeyer was arrested on Thursday, (August 22) after OnStar alerted local authorities that a stolen vehicle from Sergeant Bluff, Iowa was in Sioux Falls.

According to KSFY, the incident happened around 8:30 that morning when police located the stolen vehicle driven by Obermeyer after it had been disabled by OnStar.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens told KSFY, upon their arrival Obermeyer took off on foot as officers approached the stolen car. During the pursuit, Obermeyer broke into two private homes in the area of Clover Avenue and Prospect Street in an attempt to hide from officers. A resident was inside one of the homes at the time Obermeyer entered and was able to direct police to where he went.

KSFY reports that police surrounded the home, and with the help of K9 officer, Doerak, they convinced Obermeyer to surrender without incident.

During their search of the stolen car, authorities found evidence of burglary and larceny from at least three separate jurisdictions.

The recovered vehicle will be returned to its owner near Sioux City, Iowa.

