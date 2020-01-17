One more thing to love about our Sioux Falls Police Department is their sense of humor. With the impending winter storm bearing down on the city the SFPD posted the following announcement on their Facebook page.

SFPD Facebook

Sioux Falls Police Cancel Crime Due To Weekend Storm

** Immediate News Announcement **

"Due to the impending winter storm, blizzard like conditions, and extreme cold temperatures, the Sioux Falls Police Department would like to let the public know they are canceling crime for the next several days. For those that were wishing to participate in crime or crime related activities we ask that you go directly to the Minnehaha County Jail and come inside to turn yourself in so we don't have to go outside. We thank you for your attention to this matter and be safe."