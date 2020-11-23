Sioux Falls Police Attempting to Locate 13-Year-Old Runaway Teen

A Sioux Empire teenager is still missing, and the Sioux Falls Police Department is now asking for the public's help in locating her.

Dakota News Now is reporting that 13-year-old Mystery Mattinas of Sioux Falls ran away from her eastside Sioux Falls home on Friday (November 20).

Mattinas is considered an endangered runaway according to Dakota News Now and was last seen in the area of 22nd Street and Cleveland Avenue on Friday.

She is 4'7, 130lbs, and was wearing black clothes and a black stocking cap at the time of her disappearance.

Should you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Mattinas, police ask that you please contact them at 605-367-7000.

Source: Dakota News Now