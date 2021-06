Sioux Falls police are asking for your help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Sioux Falls Police posted that Jasmine Williams is considered a runaway. Jasmine's 5′5″ and weighs 125 pounds.

If you have seen her or have any information on Jasmine's whereabouts you are asked to please call the Sioux Falls Police Department at 605-367-7000.

