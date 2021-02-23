Sioux Falls Police Ask Your Help Finding Truck Involved Hit & Run

Sioux Falls Police are searching for a truck that was involved in a hit and run with a Minnehaha County jail transport vehicle. It's reported that the truck pictured rear-ended the Inmate Transport Van near 9th Street and Minnesota Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls around 12:45 pm Monday.

According to Dakota News Now, Authorities say injuries in the crash were sustained but not give any further details. The Sioux Falls Police are asking for your help in identifying this dark gray pickup. As you can see the Inmate Transport Van incurred extensive damage. If you have any information on this truck please contact the Sioux Falls Police or the Sioux Empire Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007 or 877-367-7007.

