Sioux Falls Police Ask For Your Help Finding Armed Casino Robber

Dakota News Now reported during a briefing Tuesday morning that Sioux Falls Police Officers were dispatched at about 12:45 Tuesday morning to a Casino. It was alleged that a man ran into the business and pointed a gun at them. The suspect made entry into a Casino in the area of East Rice Street and North Highland Ave. in eastern Sioux Falls.

Google Maps

It appears the suspected robber entered the business after another customer was 'buzzed' in. He then followed or 'piggybacked' that patron into the Casino.

There were 4 or 5 other people present at the time of the armed robbery. The suspected robber grabbed the employee by the arm to move them out of the way, gave some orders telling everyone to be quiet, and then moved to a cash drawer where he took an undetermined amount of money.

Video surveillance along with discussions with witnesses allowed for a good description of the robber. The subject is described as a white male, 6 foot tall, wearing a navy and blue work type jacket, with a plaid print hood over his head, a black mask over his face, and wearing white shoes.

He ran away in an unknown direction. Sioux Falls Police would ask if you live in that area and have any type of video surveillance that might show the suspect or his vehicle coming or going please contact Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007.