Sioux Falls Police Arrest Two Suspects In Weekend Shooting

Two suspects are in custody and police are searching for a third following a weekend shooting that left one person injured in northern Sioux Falls, Dakota News Now reports.

Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens said eighteen-year-old Jemal Douglas Jr. turned himself in Tuesday. An arrest warrant was issued for Douglas for his role in a shooting near the intersection of West Madison Street and West Burnside Street early Saturday morning.

Police say two separate groups engaged in an argument outside a bar leading to someone pulling a handgun and firing shots. As officers arrived, they saw several people firing guns toward a group of people across the street.

Police say a 25-year-old man was shot in the torso. His injuries are not life-threatening.

18-year-old Awad Gidi Ali was arrested at the scene. The search for Douglas was on until he turned himself in on Tuesday afternoon.

Police are still searching for a third suspect. Contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 605-367-7007 or online.