Sioux Falls Police Arrest Suspect After Pursuit Of A Stolen SUV

Sioux Falls Police who were searching an abandoned black SUV that they say was involved in two pursuits last week were lead into a pursuit of another stolen SUV, leading to an arrest of a woman.

Police say they were involved in two pursuits of a black Yukon Denali on Thursday night and again on Friday. On Friday evening, police found the Yukon abandoned in the parking lot of an apartment building on East 11th Street. In addition to the two pursuits, police are investigating whether the Yukon was involved in reports of gunshots in the city last week.

Dakota News Now reports that while police were searching the Yukon and surrounding parking lot, a Toyota RAV4 entered the lot. Police say the RAV4 was reported stolen and they believed that the people in the Toyota were associated with the Yukon.

As officers drew their weapons on the suspects in the RAV4, police say the driver rammed the SUV into a squad car, pushing the car back and nearly hitting the officers who were positioned behind it. The RAV4 was able to escape the parking lot and police began a pursuit.

Police say the suspects drove north and eventually crashed the RAV4 in a field near 60th Street North in the area of the Water Reclamation Plant. The suspects fled the vehicle and police were able to apprehend one of the suspects with the help of K9 units and a drone.

Police are charging Justice Bravehawk with aggravated assault on law enforcement, aggravated eluding, and possession of a stolen vehicle. Police say more charges could be pending as an investigation is ongoing.