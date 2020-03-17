Sioux Falls Police Arrest Man For Kidnapping & Rape
Sioux Falls police arrested a man for rape and other charges after they say he kidnapped a woman on Monday, March 16, 2020.
According to Dakota News Now, police received a call from a bystander who witnessed a man force a woman into a vehicle on Cleveland Avenue and drove away.
Police say the witness was able to get the vehicle's license plate number.
Police found the suspect and victim in a Sioux Falls apartment. Police say 23-year-old Imani Sango kidnapped and raped his girlfriend in the barricaded apartment.
Dakota News Now reports that Sango is facing with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree rape, and aggravated assault-domestic charges.
