Sioux Falls Police Arrest Man For Kidnapping & Rape

Sioux Falls police arrested a man for rape and other charges after they say he kidnapped a woman on Monday, March 16, 2020.

According to Dakota News Now, police received a call from a bystander who witnessed a man force a woman into a vehicle on Cleveland Avenue and drove away.

Police say the witness was able to get the vehicle's license plate number.

Police found the suspect and victim in a Sioux Falls apartment. Police say 23-year-old Imani Sango kidnapped and raped his girlfriend in the barricaded apartment.

Dakota News Now reports that Sango is facing with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree rape, and aggravated assault-domestic charges.

