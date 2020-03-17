Sioux Falls Police Arrest Man For Kidnapping & Rape

Results Radio File

Sioux Falls police arrested a man for rape and other charges after they say he kidnapped a woman on Monday, March 16, 2020.

According to Dakota News Now, police received a call from a bystander who witnessed a man force a woman into a vehicle on Cleveland Avenue and drove away.

Police say the witness was able to get the vehicle's license plate number.

Police found the suspect and victim in a Sioux Falls apartment.  Police say 23-year-old Imani Sango kidnapped and raped his girlfriend in the barricaded apartment.

Dakota News Now reports that Sango is facing with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree rape, and aggravated assault-domestic charges.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!
Filed Under: Crime, Sioux Falls
Categories: Articles, News, Newsletter KSOO
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top