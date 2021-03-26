Sioux Falls Police Arrest Man For Firing Shots; Making Threats

A call to police for gunshots at a Sioux Falls apartment building leads to a couple of arrests, according to Dakota News Now.

Sioux Falls Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 11 pm on Thursday evening, police were dispatched to an apartment complex near 69th Street and Bahnson Avenue. The caller said they heard five to six gunshots just minutes prior. When police narrowed down their search to a third-floor apartment where they found three men.

Clemens said officers arrested one of the men on an unrelated outstanding warrant. The other two men were released after finding no evidence of a gun or gunshots.

Clemens said just before 2 am, police received a report of a man running around the hallways of the same apartment building. Witnesses told police the man was saying he was going to 'grab his gun' and 'shoot up' the building. Original reports said the man was naked, but when police found the man, he was clothed.

Police arrested 21-year -old Brandon Swatek on multiple charges including reckless discharge of a firearm, making terroristic threats, obstruction, and disorderly conduct.

Police detectives obtained a warrant for the apartment and found a handgun that was used to fire the shots. Clemens said it's thought that Swatek fired the gun into the air from the apartment's balcony. Police found six shell casing on the ground under the balcony.

Police can't confirm if Swatek was under the influence of a substance when the events occoured.