Sioux Falls Police Arrest Man Accused of Indecent Exposure

A Sioux Falls man is now sitting jail after being arrested for allegedly exposing himself to three separate victims over the past week in different areas of the city.

KSFY TV is reporting that authorities took 22-year-old Carl William Ryckman into custody on Wednesday, (May 15) at his residence on the 700 block of west 18th Street.

Ryckman is being charged with three counts of indecent exposure, all Class 1 misdemeanors.

His arrest stems from a string of indecent exposures that began on Sunday, (May 12) in Sioux Falls. According to KSFY, a woman told police that a man drove up to her in the neighborhood of 23rd and Spring Avenue on Sunday pretending to need directions. Once she approached his car to help, he was exposed and masturbating.

The woman notified police and was able to give authorities a description of Ryckman, along with a description of the vehicle the suspect was driving and the plate number of the car.

KSFY reports that two additional cases of indecent exposure were also reported on Monday, (May 13). The first one took place near 35th Street and Lyndale Avenue, while the other happened near 31st Street and Jefferson Avenue. Both times, the victims reported a man that drove up requesting directions. In both cases, the man exposed himself and began to masturbate.

Police told KSFY the suspect was described the same way in each case, a white male in his 20’s, with dark hair and facial hair.

Ryckman is currently being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

Source: KSFY TV