Sioux Falls Plowing Residential Streets, No Snow Alert

After receiving 2.8 inches of snow and winds that gusted over 55 MPH the City of Sioux Falls has not issued a Snow Alert. However, crews will be rolling into your neighborhood sooner or later to clear the roads.

The snow fall barely set a new record for this date and after the blizzard conditions the snow on your driveway and sidewalks will be packed in.

City snow plows will begin plowing at 1:00 AM Thursday and even though no snow alert was issued and parking tickets will not be issued, residents are encouraged to move their vehicles from the streets.

So how strong were the winds? Take a look at the graphic below.

National Weather Service

Snow Alerts for surrounding cities:

Brandon

Beresford

Crooks

Dell Rapids

Garretson

Luverne, MN

Marion

Salem

Tyndall