Sioux Falls Planned Events This Summer

Each year we help promote dozens of Sioux Falls events for local charitable organizations and agencies. Two of which will be held this year are for the Sioux Falls Humane Society and McCrossan Boys Ranch.

This year's PAWS To Celebrate for the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society takes on the coronavirus pandemic in a virtual setting. After a successful full house event at the Sioux Falls Convention Center in 2019, this year the gather is being transformed into a virtual fundraiser over the course of three days beginning July 31.

Your donations and support of this year's PAWS to Celebrate will ensure thousands of animals will be provided for in finding their forever home. Several online packages will be up for online bidding.

For those who want to hit the links, we will be up for a round in the annual McCrossan Boys Ranch Golf Classic for Kids Wednesday, June 24. The tournament will be held at Central Valley Golf Course in Hartford. This year the 18-hole golf scramble begins at 12:00 PM.

Your team of four will enjoy the day that includes golf, cart, and many prizes. McCrossan, along with Central Valley will stay current with the guidelines on social distancing so you can enjoy the day that supports the many programs for the boys at McCrossan Boys Ranch.

And if you’re up for volunteering for one of Sioux Falls biggest events this year it will be the Sanford International September 7-13 at Minnehaha Country Club.