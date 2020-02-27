Sioux Falls Pizza Delivery Driver Killed

A Wednesday night shooting in Sioux Falls leaves a man dead and police are searching for a suspect.

Dakota News Now reports the victim was Paul Bonhorst of Brainerd, Minnesota, a 30-year-old Domino's Pizza delivery driver.

Police say the shooting took place on East Bragstad Drive near South Cleveland Avenue at around 9 p.m.

The driver delivered a pizza to a home, then was shot shortly afterward.

Police do not know the motive, whether the victim was targeted, or what type of firearm was used. No arrests have been made.

Witnesses report seeing a man wearing a light-colored sweatshirt running through nearby yards as he fled the scene. Police ask anyone who lives in the area to check their yards to see if they can find something he may have dropped.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 605-367-7000 or report online.

