Sioux Falls “Paws In The Park” Coming Up!

Are you looking for a fun social distancing opportunity for you and your pet? You are in luck! Check out the Free 12th Annual Paws in the Park event presented by Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation.

The 2020 'Paws in the Park' is coming up this Saturday, October 3 from 1-3 pm at Family Park Dog Park at 300 N. Ellis Road, This event is for all ages.

You are invited to join in this annual dog festival. Just bring your furry friends and connect with dog enthusiasts from all over town.

There will be an everyday dog show with contests, vendors, raffles, and more. Also if you are interested in becoming a vendor for this event you are asked to please call 605-367-3530.

For more great events, programs, and information provided by Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation you can visit SiouxFalls.org/Parks.

