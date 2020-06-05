Sioux Falls Parks Announces Daily Outdoor Programming

Moms and dads will agree that going through a pandemic is stressful for everyone in the household. And with so much electronic gizmo's to choose from we've been trying to un-plug and shove the kids outside to burn off energy and give their thumbs a rest. Coming to the rescue is the City of Sioux Falls.

The Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation (SFPR) Playground Program is just what families were hoping to bring some variety into summer. And with the parks now open a daily dose of the fun comes at a perfect time. But before you just point your kids in the direction of the nearest park there's some paperwork you need to fill out. SFPR has a waiver for you to fill out that must be signed by a parent or legal guardian. Below are the park locations and hours when they will have activities.

And anytime during the summer if there is inclement weather, the program will be delayed or canceled. The programs run Monday through Friday ending Friday, August 7.

9:30 AM-10:30 AM

Bakker Park - 5900 W Bakker Park Dr

McKennan Park - 1400 S 3rd Ave

Prairie Trail Park - 5401 S Tomar Rd

Theilen Park - 3700 N Galaxy Ln

Willow Ridge Park - 7900 E Willowwood St

11:00 AM-12:00 PM

Hayward Park - 400 N Valley View Rd

Linwood Park - 4409 E Walker Way

Campus Park - 1700 S Summit Ave

Glenview Park - 1401 E 57th St

Galway Park - 7420 W 64th St

1:00 PM-2:00 PM

Memorial Park - 7500 W 26th St

Granite Valley Park - 1601 E 69th St N

Meldrum Park - 1720 E 6th St

Lewis Park - 1801 E 54th St

Platinum Valley Park - 7301 S Hughes Ave

2:30 PM-3:30 PM

Marion Park - 5330 W 45th St

Lacey Park - 3212 N 7th Ave

Terrace Park - 1100 W 4th St

Town One Park - 2900 E Bragstad Dr

Praire Hills West Park - 6601 S Hemingstone Trail

4:00 PM-5:00 PM

Emerson Park - 515 S Lake Ave

Southern Vista Park - W 53rd Street and S Klein Avenue

Pioneer Park - 1789 E Pine St

Frank Olson Park - 4001 E 16th

Prairie Meadows Park - 6805 S Grange Ave