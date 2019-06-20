Sioux Falls Parks and Rec Hosting Free ‘Kids’ Nite in the Park’

So many memories are made during summer months when families take some time to be together. But those memories don't have to occur on long road or plane trips to faraway places. They can happen right here at home.

If you haven't looked into all the activities the Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Department has scheduled for kids and families this summer, you're really missing out. These numerous events offer wonderful opportunities for you and your children to make connections with other people, learn something, laugh, and enjoy being outdoors.

"Kids' Nite in the Park" is one of those terrific events going on. In fact, it is two of them! On Tuesday, June 25 and Tuesday, July 30, from 6 to 8 PM (both evenings), Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation is hosting a night of free summer fun at McKennan Park, 1400 S. Third Avenue, right in the middle of Sioux Falls!

There will be inflatables, skill challenges, and carnival games throughout the park. Storyland Children's Theatre will put on a performance and there will also be a youth art show and sale.

The Bookmobile from the Siouxland Libraries will be on hand, so you can grab some great summer reading while you enjoy being out in one of our beautiful Sioux Falls parks.

If I were you, I'd pack a picnic supper, grab the bug spray, some lawn chairs, your camera or phone, your family and get ready to make some memories on a beautiful summer evening in Sioux Falls!

For more information see Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation online, on Facebook, or call 605-367-8222.