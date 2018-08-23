Sioux Falls Parks and Rec Has Plenty to Keep You Busy This Fall

Once the warm days of summer are behind us and cooler weather settles in, you may be looking for indoor activities that still challenge your mind and body. That is exactly what the Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Department has in mind with their long list of activities and events for you to take part in.

Whether you have a desire to learn more about Healthy Cooking, ( demonstrated by the American Heart Association ), building a terrarium, meditation, yoga or Tai Chi they have classes you can join. Let's say you've always wanted to take up salsa or line dancing, they offer that too, as well as numerous adult sports leagues looking for members now.

To keep your fitness revolution going strong they offer Stretch and Sweat, Turbo Kick, and PiYo classes. And even in the cooler weather you can bring your best canine buddy outside to Family Park, on South Ellis Road, and partake in a Do-ga (dog yoga) class!

Also in the great fall outdoors, you will find Mountain Biking 101 at the end of September out at Yankton Trail park, Sunset fishing in October at Terrace Park and a Glow Hike not too far from Halloween out at Great Bear!

To find out more about costs, materials needed, and how to sign up, see the Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation website . The list of classes for adults can be found on their activity pages .

