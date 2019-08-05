Sioux Falls Parks and Rec Announce Outdoor Pool Closings

One of the greatest joys of summer in Sioux Falls, as a kid or an adult, is that first jump, dive, or dip into the cool water of one of the great city swimming pools. One of the greatest sorrows, of that same summer season, is the day that Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation comes out with the list of closings of the outdoor city pools.

When we were kids, the closing of the pools meant summer was almost over and the carefree days of swimming, splashing, and lolling about in the sunshine, with friends and family, were soon to be a distant memory, lost in the stampede of back-to-school activity.

Unfortunately, Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation has come out with its list of outdoor pool closings.

Frank Olson Pool - Sunday, August 11, 8 PM

Laurel Oak Aquatic Center - Friday, August 16, 8 PM

Kuehn Pool - Sunday, August 18, 8 PM

McKennan Wading Pool - Sunday, August 18, 8 PM

Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center - Friday, August 23, 8 PM

Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center - September 1, 8 PM

Don't forget though, that your poochie can take a swim at Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center during "Swimming Gone to the Dogs" on Tuesday, September 3.

This schedule is subject to change, so keep an eye on the Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation website and Facebook page for additional info.