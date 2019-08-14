Sioux Falls Parking Fines for School Supplies Resolution Fails

On Tuesday night Sioux Falls city councilors Theresa Stehly and Pat Starr introduced a measure that would use fees from parking citations to buy school supplies for Sioux Falls students.

The idea came from Las Vegas where the City Council unanimously voted in favor of allowing parking tickets issued early in July to be paid with donations of school supplies. Any supplies taken in by the city through the program would be donated to area Teachers.

KSFY TV is reporting that the majority of the Sioux Falls city council voted against a resolution that could have helped provide more students with school supplies. The proposal would have run a maximum of two weeks out of the year where people could check a box that they want their money to go towards school supplies.

The vote failed by a vote of 5 to 3. Councilors Starr, Stehly and Janet Brekke voted in favor of the resolution.