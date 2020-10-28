Sioux Falls Parade Of Lights Will Be A Little Different This Year

The 29th Sioux Falls Parade of Lights is still a go for 2020. However, there will be some changes. The annual event is scheduled for Friday, November 27.

The Parade of Lights is a great way to kick off the Christmas Holiday season. You'll see floats with festive decorations and plenty of lights as they line the streets of our historic downtown as all who attend will enjoy the sights and sounds of the holidays!

The Parade of Lights has become a family tradition, attracting thousands who have reveled in the coming joy of the season. You are invited to be part of the 29th year of this growing holiday tradition!

This year due to COVID-19 regulations and guidelines the parade is a little different!

They will be reversing the parade action. The floats themselves will be lining Phillips Avenue and be stationary throughout the event. And you can walk the streets and sidewalks to take in all of the sights & sounds.

If you would like to have your business, church, family, event represented in this year's Parade of Lights, you still have time to get entered. There will still be a competition for six distinguished awards, judged by a panel of community leaders.

Winners will receive a trophy commemorating the achievement plus recognition from the local media and community.

If you would like to enter the 29th Annual Parade of Lights or get more information go to DTSF.COM.