Sioux Falls Parade of Lights Float Entries Deadline Looming

In my opinion, when it comes to preparation for the winter holidays, it's never too early. And at this point in the year, we're less than 100 days away from Christmas! So now's the time to start thinking about all the events you want to a be part of.

It's a Sioux Falls holiday tradition and the number of participants in the Parade of Lights grows every year. If you, your family and friends, coworkers, church or business group, neighborhood, or any collection of fun-loving holiday revelers want to have a float in this year's parade, the deadline to get your entry in is Friday, November 1.

The 28th Annual Parade of Lights is Friday, November 29, beginning at 7:30 PM in downtown Sioux Falls on Phillips Avenue from 13th Street to 5th Street. This year's theme is "At the Movies" in celebration of the re-opening of the State Theatre in 2020. But you're not limited to sticking to the theme.

Six awards will be given out at the Parade of Lights After-Party & Awards Ceremony at the Holiday Inn City Centre following the parade.

Best Use of Lights

Best Workmanship

Spirit of Sioux Falls

Mayor's Choice

Downtown Sioux Falls Award

First Bank & Trust Hometown Pride Award

The free after-party event will feature festive holiday music and lighting, free cookies and cider, and a cash bar.

For a registration form and more information see Downtown Sioux Falls Inc., or call Sadie Swier at 605-338-4009 ext. 13.

Source: Downtown Sioux Falls Inc.