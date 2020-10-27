Sioux Falls ‘Paint The Plow 2020′ Winners

2020 marks the 11th annual Paint the Plow program. Students from schools all over Sioux Falls participate for an opportunity to showcase their talents by painting murals on the City of Sioux Falls plow trucks.

Fred Assam Elementary and Sioux Falls Lutheran School were voted winners of the Sioux Falls 2020 Paint the Plow contest. Both plows painted by these schools will be featured in the 29th annual Parade of Lights on November 27.

"The Paint the Plows program showcases the artwork and creativity of so many talented students and is a highlight for our staff each year,” says Galynn Huber, Street Operations Manager for the City of Sioux Falls.

The Street Division prepares the plows and the schools and organizations supply the paint. The students receive the plows approximately one week after the start of school and complete their works of art one week prior to the display. After the Parade of Lights, the painted plows could end up clearing snow on your street.