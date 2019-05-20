Sioux Falls Outdoor Pools Almost Ready to Open

If the weather holds, Sioux Falls outdoor swimming pools will open on May 31. We've certainly had our share of cool wet weather so we're optimistic that dry warmer weather will follow. And it's still one of the best values in town for summer fun.

Sioux Falls pools, operated by the Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation department, will be open under these hours:

Open Swim is 1-5 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m and Family Swim is 5-6:30 p.m.

Open Swim: Children 6 years and younger must be supervised by someone at least 16 years old. The ratio of children 6 years and younger may not exceed five children per adult.

Family Swim: Youth under 18 are allowed only if accompanied by a parent or responsible adult.

Choose any of these fine pools in Sioux Falls:

Drake Springs Family Aquatic

Frank Olsen Pool

Kuehn Park

Laurel Oaks Family Aquatic

McKennan Wading Pool

Pioneer Spray Park

Terrace Park family Aquatics

and, of course, the Midco Indoor Aquatic Center is open all year-round.

Register and acquire your family and single season swim passes here.

Swim passes may be purchased daily at the Midco Aquatic Center during normal hours of operation. However, after May 31st, swim passes may be purchased at all outdoor aquatic facilities, with the exception of McKennan Wading Pool and Pioneer Spray Park, during normal hours of operation.