Sioux Falls Orpheum to Host a Great Night of High School Jazz

The jazz band at West Lyon High School in Larchwood, Iowa has qualified for the Iowa Jazz Championships - the state finals - for the fourth consecutive year. Director of Bands Drew Balta is very proud of the musically-gifted students and has teamed up with the Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues Society to present a concert to the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls on March 28 at 7:00 PM.

The concert will also feature the top jazz bands from Okoboji High School, West Lyon High School, Roosevelt High School, and a special performance from the Dakota Jazz Collective (members of the SF Jazz and Blues Society).

What makes this concert a little different is that there no trophies handed out, no participation ribbons, no scores, and no judges. Just pure jazz from hard-working local students simply for the love of music. This is shaping up to be a great evening for all music fans of the Sioux Empire.

A special thanks to Drew Balta for filling his students with inspiration and the drive to be the best and a big thanks to other area bands for being a part of this night. See you there!