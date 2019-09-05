Sioux Falls One Step Closer to Getting New Downtown Dog Park

When the dogs of Sioux Falls hear this news, they'll be lifting a leg with joy, as it appears the city is getting one step closer to getting its new downtown dog park.

If things continue to go as planned, soon downtown dogs will have a new place to relieve themselves other than their favorite fire hydrants.

KSFY TV is reporting the Sioux Falls City Council advanced a proposal on Tuesday, (September 3) for a new dog park in downtown Sioux Falls that would be located at Fort Sod Park.

The motion to hear a second reading of the proposal was approved Tuesday by a margin of seven to zero.

According to KSFY, the council plans to hear the second reading on the proposed park next week.

If approved, the funding for the park would come from a donation made from Sioux Falls residents Joe and Jennifer Kirby.

KSFY also reports the city also plans to hold a vote on the name for the proposed park. The plan right now is to call the new canine park, the "Kirby Dog Park at Fort Sod."

Source: KSFY TV