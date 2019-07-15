Sioux Falls One of Least Stressful Cities in U.S.

Full disclosure, I love my job. I consider myself extremely lucky that I do, because, over 50% of people in this country, do not. I am allowed to work with the funniest man I've ever known, bar none. He's also one of the kindest, most loyal, and supportive people on this planet.

Secondly, I have the smartest, most creative, appreciative and considerate boss a person could have. Our jobs in radio are for the most part joyful and yes, very fun. But as with any job, there are stresses. In fact, stress is a part of life, period.

But apparently, because we've chosen to live in Sioux Falls, we're less stressed than a majority of people living in other cities. At least, that is the takeaway from the financial website, WalletHub, in a new study.

Out of the largest cities in the U.S., Sioux Falls came out near the bottom on their stress meter. Only Bismarck, North Dakota and Fremont, CA, are less stressed than we are here in Sioux Falls.

Of course, they took into account, median salaries, job security, weekly work hours, affordable housing, poverty rates, crime levels, health situations, commute times, job satisfaction, hunger, credit rates and more.

To see this interesting report in full, check out WalletHub online.