Sioux Falls O’Gorman Makes SportsCenter Top 10 on ESPN

It is very uncommon for South Dakota High School football to get national tv coverage but on Friday night that is exactly what happened on ESPN.

Sioux Falls O'Gorman and Sioux Falls Lincoln were playing on Friday night at Howard Wood Field when a highlight reel interception stole the show.

The video was captured by Keloland's Grant Sweeter, the CBS affiliate in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Lincoln would go on to defeat the Knights 17-7 and hold off the Patriots late comeback attempt.

South Dakota is one of many states who decided not to push back the Fall high school sports schedule and to play during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on the Sioux Falls O'Gorman Knights, you can visit their website.