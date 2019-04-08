Sioux Falls NWS Says April Winter Storm ‘Will Flex Some Muscle’

It's looking like the Sioux Falls Tri-state area is in for an April winter storm. Heavy rain and snow is forecast for parts of South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa.

According to Sioux Falls National Weather Service Meteorologist In Charge Todd Heitkamp: "A major early Spring storm will be impacting the Tri-State area beginning late Tuesday night and early Wednesday with periods of heavy rain. Later in the day on Wednesday the rain will change to snow and become heavy throughout the day Thursday. The storm will really flex its muscle on Thursday with winds gust to 50 to 60 mph creating Blizzard conditions. People need to keep up to date with the latest forecasts, especially anyone who is planning on traveling Wednesday or Thursday."

NWS Sioux Falls

Here is the latest forecast from the NWS in Sioux Falls :

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Tuesday: A chance of rain, mainly between 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy, with an east wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: Rain before 1:00 AM, then rain and snow between 1:00 AM and 2:00 AM, then snow after 2:00 AM. The snow could be heavy at times. Patchy blowing snow after 2:00 AM. Low around 30. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around 4 inches.

Thursday: Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Areas of blowing snow. High near 33. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around 7 inches.

Thursday Night: A chance of snow. Areas of blowing snow. Cloudy, with a low around 26. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday: Areas of blowing snow before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy.