Sioux Falls Now Selling Summer Swim Passes For City Pools

Sioux Falls City pools were closed last summer due to, well, you know. Here's the good news, all city-operated indoor and outdoor pools will be in full operation for 2021. Now, where did I put my floaties?

Get our free mobile app

The outdoor city-operated pools will be opening soon and the city is selling a variety of swim passes. Options include a one-day pass, a summer pass, a fall/winter/spring pass, or an annual pass.

The daily pass allows you access to the facility from the time of purchase to the end of the operation day.

allows you access to the facility from the time of purchase to the end of the operation day. The summer pass is effective May 1 through Labor Day and includes the Midco Aquatic Center, outdoor aquatic centers, and outdoor swimming pools. The outdoor aquatic facilities’ season of operation is generally between the months of May through August.

is effective May 1 through Labor Day and includes the Midco Aquatic Center, outdoor aquatic centers, and outdoor swimming pools. The outdoor aquatic facilities’ season of operation is generally between the months of May through August. The Fall/Winter/Spring pass is effective all operational days at the Midco Aquatic Center beginning on Labor Day and ending April 30 of the following year.

pass is effective all operational days at the Midco Aquatic Center beginning on Labor Day and ending April 30 of the following year. The annual pass is effective one year from the purchase date and includes the Midco Aquatic Center, outdoor aquatic centers, and outdoor swimming pools.

To buy a swim pass simply visit the Midco Aquatic Center or any city-operated pool. Photos will need to be taken of all people on the swim pass. You can renew a swim pass online, at any city-operated outdoor aquatic facility, or at the Midco Aquatic Center.

More information and pricing can be found here.

The city is still looking for summer lifeguards to keep those pools running smoothly. More info is here.