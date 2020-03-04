Sioux Falls Now Offers a ‘Neighborhood Connect’ Website

Hey, you want the 411 on what's happening in your neighborhood? Allow the city of Sioux Falls to help.

As of Wednesday (March 4), Sioux Falls is attempting to make it easier for its residents to know what is happening in the various neighborhoods throughout the city by launching a new website called "Neighborhood Connect."

As Dakota News Now reports, the city has been working on a plan to better connect and inform residents for a number of years. They hope this new program will do just that.

The Neighborhood Connect site is designed to provide the details on the various city of Sioux Falls projects within your neighborhood as well as across the entire city.

Jason Bieber, with Sioux Falls Planning and Development Services told Dakota News Now, "As soon as we get a permit or we get a plan down at city hall, and we've entered it into our system, that's going to show up instantaneously on Neighborhood Connect."

Sioux Falls residents will be able to access the Neighborhood Connect program through the city's website. Everything you need to know about your section of Sioux Falls will be at your fingertips 24/7 via Neighborhood Connect.

Sioux Falls I.T. System Analyst Holly Carpenter told Dakota News Now, "Neighborhood Connect will allow you to see construction happen, and you can see what's happening with it. You're going to be able to go to this website and you can actually set up an alert for your neighborhood. You'll get an alert if a new commercial building is being built or a rezoning is happening close to you."

Convenience is what it's all about. City officials say the Neighborhood Connect program will be an easy platform to navigate. Tutorials will even be available should you need them to help walk you through the program.

If you're old school, and not so techno-savvy, the city still plans to continue to alert residents about changes in your neighborhood the same ways it always has.

Wednesday (March 4) at 8 AM is when Sioux Falls residents can begin to get better connected to their Sioux Empire neighborhoods. That's the official launch time of the new Neighborhood Connect program.

Source: Dakota News Now

Enter your number to get our free mobile app